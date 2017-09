Factbox: Winners in main categories at BAFTA film awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the 2014 BAFTAs, Britain’s top film awards, which took place in London on Sunday:

BEST FILM: “12 Years a Slave”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: “Gravity”

BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron for “Gravity”

LEADING ACTOR: Chiwetel Ejiofor in “12 Years a Slave”

LEADING ACTRESS: Cate Blanchett in “Blue Jasmine”

SUPPORTING ACTOR: Barkhad Abdi in “Captain Phillips”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jennifer Lawrence in “American Hustle”

DOCUMENTARY: “The Act of Killing”

ANIMATED FILM: “Frozen”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell for “American Hustle”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope for “Philomena”

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: “The Great Beauty”

ORIGINAL MUSIC: “Gravity”

CINEMATOGRAPHY: “Gravity”