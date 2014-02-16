"12 years a slave" crowned best film at Britain's top movie awards

LONDON (Reuters) - The harrowing drama “12 Years a Slave” won the award for best film at Britain’s leading film honors on Sunday, cementing its status as a favorite for the Oscars next month.

The brutal depiction of American slavery in pre-Civil War times by British director Steve McQueen was based on the true life story of Solomon Northup, a free man tricked and sold into slavery in Louisiana’s plantations.

“There are 21 million people in slavery as we sit here. I hope that, 150 years from now, our ambivalence will not allow another filmmaker to make this film,” McQueen, 44, told the award ceremony at London’s Royal Opera House.