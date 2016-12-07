Russian choreographer Eifman brings 'Up and Down' to London

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian choreographer Boris Eifman's latest ballet 'Up and Down' arrives on the London stage this week, a two-act ballet set to the music of composers George Gershwin and Franz Schubert that chronicles a young psychiatrist's descent into madness.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel "Tender Is The Night", Eifman explores the human state of mind in his latest production, which opens at the London Coliseum theater on Tuesday.

"For quite a while I have been interested in psychoanalysis. I've always wanted to approach this topic through movement," said the 70-year-old choreographer, who has also adapted works like "Anna Karenina" and "Onegin".

"Up and Down" has also been staged in Russia and New York and is the fourth production brought to London by the Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year.