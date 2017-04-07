Hot air balloons sparkle in sky between Britain and France

LONDON (Reuters) - A fleet of colorful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.

About 85 balloons took part in the attempt, the BBC reported.

"The weather was perfect. We needed to have a strong and consistent wind coming over London and going right into the continent so when the balloons go up they are guaranteed to go in the right direction and not along the French coastline," said Steve Mabbutt, one of the organizer said, adding the flight had been canceled many times before.

Guiness World Records, who have yet to ratify the new mark, said the current record to beat was a total of 49 balloons, achieved in the UK in April 2011.