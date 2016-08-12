FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bristol skies lit up by hot air balloons at annual fiesta
August 12, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

Bristol skies lit up by hot air balloons at annual fiesta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Balloons are illuminated as part of the "nightglow" during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain August 11, 2016.

The night sky in Bristol was lit up by hot air balloons on Thursday as part of the city's annual four-day International Balloon Fiesta.

Known as the 'Nightglow,' 25 hot air balloons taking part in the festival were tethered to a field and lit up as guests mingled among the glowing orbs and listened to music.

The festival, the largest gathering of hot air balloons in Europe with more than 150 balloons taking part, will run through Sunday and conclude with another Nightglow and a fireworks display.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
