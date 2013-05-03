FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK has no imminent plans for bank share sales: sources
May 3, 2013 / 9:29 AM / 4 years ago

UK has no imminent plans for bank share sales: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman passes offices of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in the City of London October 13, 2008. The government says it will inject up to 37 billion pounds into Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds TSB and HBOS. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has no imminent plans to start selling shares in state-backed lenders Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) but a sale of shares next year is realistic, sources with knowledge of government plans said.

A decision will depend ultimately on the share performance of the two banks in the intervening period and whether the government is prepared to sell at a loss, the sources said.

Other factors which will influence the decision include the outcome of discussions between the banks and Britain’s financial regulator on future capital requirements and the outcome of a review into banking standards by an influential panel of lawmakers, the sources said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
