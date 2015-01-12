Exclusive: UK banking, other trade bodies to consult on merger - sources

LONDON (Reuters) - A consultation this month will propose folding the British Bankers’ Association, tarnished by the Libor interest rate rigging scandal, into a new retail banking association, two sources familiar with the plans said on Monday.

The sources said the public consultation would suggest a merger of up to 10 trade associations. The others include the Council of Mortgage Lenders, the Payments Council and the UK Cards Association, the sources said.

The BBA had no comment.

The aim would be to create a more cost efficient and streamlined lobbying group.

“The consultation should be sometime this month,” one of the sources said.

Members of the trade bodies want to make savings as they focus on complying with costlier rules aimed at plugging regulatory gaps highlighted by the 2007-09 financial crisis.

“A merger would avoid some institutions having to be members of several trade bodies,” the other source said.

The BBA is already having to rethink itself as some of its leading members, such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds undergo sweeping changes, such as becoming leaner and more domestically focused, the sources said.

The BBA has also lost income after being stripped of its role in administering the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, an interest rate benchmark for which BBA members Barclays, RBS and Lloyds were fined for attempted manipulation.

Elsewhere in retail financial services, cards are facing a European Union cap on fees, and Britain has launched a new regulator with a remit to inject more competition into the banking payments system.

The Council of Mortgage Lenders, the Payments Council and the UK Cards Association had no immediate comment.

Most financial law is done at the EU level and the bloc has in the past focused on wholesale financial services, but will begin to give more attention to rule making in retail services.

Lobbying for wholesale banking is conducted on a European basis, such as by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe or AFME.