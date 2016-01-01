UK's FCA drops two more banking industry probes: The Times

The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has scrapped two more probes into the banking industry, The Times reported on Thursday, less than a day after the regulator dropped another review of Britain’s banking culture.

The FCA has closed a study into the way lenders incentivise their staff to sell financial products and will shelve an investigation of how insurers use customer information, The Times reported. (thetim.es/1YUMnxA)

The regulator said earlier on Thursday it had scrapped a public review of Britain’s banking culture, opting instead to work with lenders individually to address any concerns.

The FCA could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.