FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banker bonuses rise by nearly a third in 2013: survey
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 11, 2014 / 12:04 AM / 4 years ago

Banker bonuses rise by nearly a third in 2013: survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker looks at his phone at the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Almost half of Britain’s bankers and other financial services professionals to receive 2013 bonuses were awarded more than the previous year, with the average payout rising by nearly a third, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The increase comes against the backdrop of public and investor anger over excessive compensation and European Union efforts to cap payments.

Bonuses were unchanged from 2012 for 21 percent of 700 professionals surveyed by financial recruitment website eFinancialCareers, with only 18 percent of those surveyed receiving less than a year earlier.

The majority of workers picked personal performance as the primary factor in determining their bonus, while 19 percent said their award related to their employer’s results.

A series of banks have recently disclosed that payments are on the rise, upsetting shareholders who believe that bonuses should reflect company performance.

The European Union has sought to address that issue with a law that limits bonuses to no more than a banker’s fixed salary, or twice that level with shareholder approval. It will apply to awards from this year.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.