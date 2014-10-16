EU bank watchdog expects UK to adhere to 'allowances' opinion

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s banking regulator expects Britain and all other member countries to accept its opinion saying banks should change how they pay “allowances” to staff, a leading regulator said.

“We expect national authorities will take on board this opinion, have another look at the practices and act as they deem appropriate in light of the report,” Adam Farkas, executive director of the European Banking Authority, said on Thursday.

The Bank of England, whose Prudential Regulation Authority is responsible for applying EBA’s guidance, had no comment.

Farkas was speaking a day after the EBA said new types of allowance paid to bankers are nearly all in breach of the European Union’s cap on bonuses and must be changed by the end of the year.

Some 39 banks have this year introduced “role-based” allowances as a way to meet a new EU rule that limits bankers’ bonuses to twice their fixed pay. The EBA’s guidance was aimed at clarifying the situation. It said the “allowances” represented variable pay, not the fixed pay banks claimed.

“What we did was a transparent technical work that is providing clarity and guidance,” Farkas told Reuters after speaking at the British Bankers’ Association conference in London. He said the ruling was not an attack on Britain, where the majority of high earning bankers are based and regulators are opposed to the EU’s bonus cap.

“It was not aimed at any particular firm, country or jurisdiction. We all know ... it is attracting a lot of interest across London.”

He added: “This opinion in itself is not binding, but of course the expectation is the national supervisors will take it on board and look at existing practices.”

Farkas said the EBA will next year issue more comprehensive guidelines on remuneration practices after consulting with the industry, probably in December.

“That will address the whole remuneration issue in Europe, including fixed and variable and also retention rules and other rules. It’s a wider scope. We will try to resolve as many issues as possible,” he said.