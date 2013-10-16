FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmaker seeks assurance over Chinese bank concessions
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2013 / 2:37 PM / 4 years ago

UK lawmaker seeks assurance over Chinese bank concessions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s possible relaxation of rules for Chinese banks wanting to set up in London was called into question on Wednesday by the chairman of an influential parliamentary committee that scrutinizes the country’s finance ministry.

Lawmaker Andrew Tyrie wrote to the Prudential Regulation Authority - part of the Bank of England - to check it had been properly consulted about Tuesday’s announcement of steps to boost Britain’s role as an offshore hub for trading in China’s currency and bonds.

“Clarity is needed about whether conditions have been attached and whether such conditions constitute a change in policy,” Tyrie said in the open letter sent to media.

“I would be grateful for an assurance that any change is not specific to a particular country and that you were not put under any undue pressure to agree to something about which you may have had concerns.”

Finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday that the PRA would start talks with Chinese banks seeking to set up wholesale banking branches in what could represent an easing of regulations imposed after the financial crisis.

A Bank of England spokesman said the central bank would respond to the letter in due course.

Reporting by William James and Steve Slater; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.