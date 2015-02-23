UK watchdog narrows remit of new banker accountability rules

The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it has scaled back plans for making non-executive board members at banks directly accountable for their decisions.

The FCA said that following its public consultation last year on Britain’s new Senior Persons Regime to make bankers more accountable, it has decided that only non-executive directors “responsible for key business areas and board committees” should come under the net.

“The revised regime reflects the fundamental difference in the role played by standard non-executive directors in comparison to other board directors, who have specific responsibilities,” the watchdog said in a statement.