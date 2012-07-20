UK banks body wanted BoE "on board" Libor reform

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England and the New York Federal Reserve were asked to “come on board” to strengthen governance of Libor but declined, British Bankers’ Association Chief Executive Angela Knight said on Friday.

“We felt the whole of the governance process should have the authorities engaged with it. What we were doing was asking them to come on board, we wanted them to be engaged with the process and they declined,” Knight told Reuters.

“I think having them on board would have given confidence to the market. We had no knowledge of manipulation. We acted to improve the Libor governance and it was the BBA which instigated the moves,” Knight added.

Earlier on Friday the Bank of England defended its role in the global interest rate rigging scandal, publishing a host of emails that showed it put pressure on the BBA to make changes in 2008 and then signed off on them.

Knight said the BBA was “doing its best” and was keeping in close contact with the authorities on both sides of the Atlantic to bring about “extensive” governance changes in 2008.