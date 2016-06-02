FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British funding scheme fails to boost business lending
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 2, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

British funding scheme fails to boost business lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014.Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's scheme to encourage banks to make more credit available to households and businesses failed to significantly boost lending in the first quarter of this year, data showed, amid concerns about a slowdown in the economy.The Bank of England launched its Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) four years ago as a key part of government efforts to stimulate the economy.The aggregate outstanding drawings under FLS in the first three months of 2016 stood at 58 billion pounds ($83.72 billion), only just up from 57.3 billion pounds in the same period last year, the central bank said. Britain's economy slowed at the start of this year, buffeted by a slowing global economy and uncertainty ahead of this month's referendum on European membership.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.