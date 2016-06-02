British funding scheme fails to boost business lending

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's scheme to encourage banks to make more credit available to households and businesses failed to significantly boost lending in the first quarter of this year, data showed, amid concerns about a slowdown in the economy.The Bank of England launched its Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) four years ago as a key part of government efforts to stimulate the economy.The aggregate outstanding drawings under FLS in the first three months of 2016 stood at 58 billion pounds ($83.72 billion), only just up from 57.3 billion pounds in the same period last year, the central bank said. Britain's economy slowed at the start of this year, buffeted by a slowing global economy and uncertainty ahead of this month's referendum on European membership.

