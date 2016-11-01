UK lawmakers condemn watchdog efforts to boost banking competition

A general view is seen of the London skyline from Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 19, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers tore into officials from Britain's competition watchdog on Monday, accusing them of a "dereliction of duty" and "passing the buck" in their report into how to boost competition in high street banking.

Parliament's Treasury Select Committee members said the Competition and Markets Authority report, published in August, failed to pries open a sector dominated by the "big four" lenders, Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, Barclays, and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The arrival of many "challenger" banks on the market has failed to make a big dent in big four market share. Consumers in Britain don't have to pay for a bank account if they stay in credit, so don't have much incentive to switch banking providers, while those with unauthorized overdraft face hefty fees.

The CMA report avoided radical measures such as breaking up banks, ending free in credit banking, or imposing regulatory caps on unauthorized overdraft charges, and instead focused on giving customers the information and tools to find the best deal.

The CMA is on its own in believing this would loosen big four dominance, the committee's chairman Andrew Tyrie said at the end of a three-hour grilling of the watchdog's officials.

Lawmakers, academics and consumer groups are disappointed with the CMA, Tyrie said.

"Most of them have concluded that you have dropped the catch," he told Alasdair Smith, who headed the CMA's 5 million pound, 700-page review.

Smith replied, "I am confident that this is a very strong report and that the package of measures we are putting in place will have a transformational effect."

OVERDRAFT MONEYSPINNER

The CMA report said banks must publicize their monthly charge for unauthorized overdrafts, a billion pound a year moneyspinner that accounts for a third of retail banking revenues.

An "open banking" plan will also allow third party firms to access a customer's banking data to analyze which type of account would be best value.

But Rachel Reeves, a Labour opposition lawmaker, said a "payday" loan, whose interest rate is now capped by regulators after public outcry over their size, was cheaper than an unauthorized overdraft.

The CMA has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to look at a possible regulatory cap on unauthorized overdraft fees.

"You are passing the buck to the FCA. I do think that is a dereliction of duty," Reeves said.

Lawmakers said the CMA was relying on a marketing campaign that failed to tackle overdraft charges that "subsidize" free banking for those in credit, leaving big banks "unmolested" and facing just "one or two fiddles around the edges".

Similar, "incremental" efforts going back nearly two decades that relied on consumers being very pro-active also failed to make a dent in market concentration, they said.

Some lawmakers want customers to be able to keep their account number if they switch banks, but the CMA said this would be too expensive for banks to implement.

Smith said account switching from one bank to another, which legislation has made much easier in recent years, will double to six percent within three years.

"So if we keep calm and wait for the passage of time, things are going to improve?" Tyrie said. "The cavalry is coming!"

"Yes, everything takes time," Smith replied.

Since the financial crisis that prompted Britain to rescue several banks, the committee has been instrumental in pushing through financial sector reforms and it may now focus its efforts on the FCA to boost competition in high street banking.