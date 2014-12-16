FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says still work to be done on balance sheet
#Bank of England
December 16, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

RBS says still work to be done on balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it still had work to do to build up its defenses against potential losses after it narrowly passed a Bank of England stress test.

“We recognize that there is still much work to be done to improve the resilience of our balance sheet,” Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a statement.

The state-owned bank maintained a core capital ratio of 5.2 percent in the stress test after taking into account measures it had taken to improve its balance sheet. Without those measures, its ratio was just 4.6 percent, compared to a required pass mark of 4.5 percent.

Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Alexander Smith

