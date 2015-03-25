UK banking reforms hinge on backing from global regulators

LONDON (Reuters) - The success of British reforms to crack down on misconduct at banks will largely hinge on whether regulators elsewhere in the world help implement them, Hong Kong’s top market regulator said.

But getting support from other supervisors may prove difficult as governments switch focus to lifting economic growth, added Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission.

After banks were fined for trying to rig currency and interest rate benchmarks, Britain is introducing rules in 2016 to make senior bankers directly accountable for what happens on their turf.

In June, UK regulators will also make recommendations on improving standards of behavior in commodity, currency and bond markets when their Fair and Effective Markets Review (FEMR) will be published.

Alder said the success of both reforms hinge on backing from regulators outside Britain.

“It’s to a large degree because it’s about intensely cross-border activity,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of CityWeek in London.

The FEMR recommendations will need to be discussed at the international level to see if there is enough consensus to have global standards but this won’t be easy, he said.

“There is a degreee of regulatory fatigue,” Alder said, referring to the welter of rules being implemented to plug gaps in regulations highlighted by the 2007-09 financial crisis.

“There is also a very clear shift of emphasis from reform and regulation to a growth agenda within the G20. The direction of travel is perceived by some as ‘we’ve finished with crisis reform’,” Alder said.

“Britain has a much greater interest that these ideas are adopted internationally but I don’t know whether they will be. If they weren’t then you end up with a bit of difficulty, you end up with UK rules.”

The new rules making top bankers more accountable are known as the senior managers’ regime (SNR) and will also apply to staff at branches of foreign banks in Britain.

“The identified responsible senior manager could sit wholly outside the UK,” Alder said.

Hong Kong is also looking at introducing rules to make senior bankers more accountable.

“Just like the SMR is doing, we have to think very carefully who you are talking about when it comes to responsibility and at what level in the organization,” he said.

“If we put more detail around that, which we may do this year, then you would end up with potentially two regimes regulating the same person in the same bank but from different angles,” Alder said.

“Britain is doing the right thing in asking who’s calling the shots, whether they are local or not, but it means both regulators need to collaborate better.”