British watchdog brings high-speed traders under accountability net

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator will broaden the scope of new rules that make bank employees more accountable for their actions by including high-speed traders and staff who handle their trading software, it said on Thursday

The move marks the latest step in closer scrutiny of high-speed or high-frequency traders, who use automated computer programs known as algorithms to dart in and out of markets in the blink of an eye.

While providing chunks of volume for stock exchanges, high-frequency trading has also been accused of accentuating market volatility, though such claims are rejected by the sector.

Britain is introducing a new certification and senior managers regime next month, requiring bank staff whose jobs involve some degree of risk-taking to be directly accountable for their actions.

The aim is to make it easier for regulators to pinpoint blame if something goes wrong.

After a public consultation last year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed on Thursday that the certification regime, which covers less senior bank staff, will be extended to cover client-dealing and algorithmic trading, thus encompassing a wider range of people working in wholesale markets.

Staff in these two functions have until Sept. 7 to comply, the FCA said.

“We are determined to embed a culture of personal responsibility within the banking sector,” the FCA’s acting Chief Executive, Tracey McDermott, said in a statement.

“Clear individual accountability should focus minds, drive up standards and make firms easier to run and to supervise.”

Extending the certification regime will mean that staff who test algorithms used in high-speed trading will also be accountable if the programs become unstable or contribute to market disorder.

The FCA also announced a delay in separate new rules for so-called “regulatory references” after its public consultation found that further deliberation is required on a number of complex issues. The proposed rules are aimed at ensuring staff with poor conduct records are not easily able to walk into another job in the sector.