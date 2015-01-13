UK bank standards body confident of international support

LONDON (Reuters) - The chair of a new body tasked with improving behavior at banks in Britain said she was confident that the majority of international banks based in London would join domestic lenders in supporting the initiative.

“Everybody is expressing an interest in support so I‘m quite confident about that. We’re getting very good feedback from the international banks. Everybody knows the importance of this,” Colette Bowe told Reuters in an interview.

The Banking Standards Review Council (BSRC) was set up in 2014 to review practices in an industry that has been rocked by a slew of scandals, from the mis-selling of loan insurance to the rigging of benchmark interest rates. It is funded by the banks but operates independent of them.