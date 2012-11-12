FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBC head of news "steps aside" over abuse scandal
November 12, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

BBC head of news "steps aside" over abuse scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The two most senior figures at BBC News stepped aside on Monday a day after the chairman of the broadcaster’s governing body said it needed a radical overhaul to survive a child sex abuse scandal, it said.

Helen Boaden, the director of BBC News, and her deputy Steve Mitchell, stepped aside two days after the director general quit to take the blame for the airing of false child sex abuse allegations against a former politician.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

