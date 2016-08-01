Ready, set, chug! Competitors drink and run in beer mile race

LONDON (Reuters) - International competitors took to the track for a different kind of race at the weekend - the Beer Mile World Classic, where they ran laps after chugging beer.

U.S. and Canadian so-called "Beer Milers" traveled to London for Sunday's intercontinental drinking race, where participants swig a can or bottle beer of no less than 355ml and with a minimum of 5 percent alcohol, before running a lap.

The process is repeated four times on a track for a total one mile (1.6 km) distance. Those unable to keep the drink down face a penalty lap.

"You really have to have good chugs but you also have to have...consistently fast laps too," said Canadian Corey Bellemore, who won the Elite Men's race with a time of 4:34 minutes. "If you can chug like 8 seconds per beer, then you'll be fine if you can run...fast laps too."