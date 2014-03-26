FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oligarch Berezovsky was 'broken man' after court battle, inquest hears
#World News
March 26, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Oligarch Berezovsky was 'broken man' after court battle, inquest hears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky was a “broken man” after losing a multi-billion dollar court case to fellow Russian Roman Abramovich and regularly talked about killing himself in the months before his death, an inquest heard on Wednesday.

Berezovsky’s bodyguard Avi Navama said his employer had asked him about the best ways to commit suicide and told him he was “the poorest man in the world” after losing a $6 billion damages claim to the Chelsea football club owner in 2012.

Berezovsky, who became a Moscow powerbroker under the late President Boris Yeltsin only to fall foul of Vladimir Putin, was found dead a year ago in the bathroom of his former wife’s home near Windsor, west of London, with a scarf around his neck.

Navama said the court case against Abramovich triggered a change in the personality of 67-year-old Berezovsky who suffered from depression for six months before his death and often talked about taking his own life.

“He told me he’s not a billionaire, he’s the poorest man in the world,” Navama told the inquest at Windsor Guildhall.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Stephen Addison

