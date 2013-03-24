British police give all clear on radiation at Berezovsky's house

LONDON (Reuters) - Radiation and chemical experts found “nothing of concern” during a search of the house of Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky who was found dead on Saturday, British police said.
“Officers have concluded their examination of a property ... following the unexplained death and have given the scene the all clear,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Sunday.
Police have lifted a wide cordon put around Berezovsky’s house in Berkshire, west of London, during the searches, the statement said.
