British police give all clear on radiation at Berezovsky's house

A police cordon blocks the road leading to Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky's house, after he was found dead yesterday at his home near Ascot in Berkshire March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON (Reuters) - Radiation and chemical experts found “nothing of concern” during a search of the house of Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky who was found dead on Saturday, British police said.

“Officers have concluded their examination of a property ... following the unexplained death and have given the scene the all clear,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police have lifted a wide cordon put around Berezovsky’s house in Berkshire, west of London, during the searches, the statement said.