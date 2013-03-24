No evidence third party involved in Berezovsky death: UK police

A forensics truck waits to be let through the police cordon at the house of Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky where he was found dead yesterday at his home near Ascot in Berkshire March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Sunday that there was no evidence so far that a third party was involved in the death of Boris Berezovsky, the Russian businessman found dead at his house near London on Saturday.

“It would be wrong to speculate on the cause of death until the post mortem has been carried out,” police said in a statement. “We do not have any evidence at this stage to suggest third party involvement.”

An interior ministry autopsy will take place although it is unlikely to be on Sunday, the statement said.