Berkeley says property tax changes could slow top-end sales

LONDON (Reuters) - A tax increase on the purchase of high-end properties imposed by British finance minister George Osborne could deter people from buying the most expensive homes, London-focused housebuilder Berkeley (BKGH.L) warned on Friday.

Announcing an 80 percent first-half profit rise that helped send its shares to their highest in nine months, Berkeley nonetheless cautioned over stamp duty changes set out on Wednesday which mean it costs more to buy a house worth more than 937,000 pounds ($1.5 million).

The housebuilder has benefited from the strength of the housing market in London, where it has four-fifths of its business, but said the duty changes could mean less activity at the top end.

Around 15 percent of Berkeley’s turnover is on homes worth more than 2 million pounds and Managing Director Rob Perrins told Reuters the higher tax on top-end buyers, the latest change to the system, could make them think twice before purchasing.

“The buyer will absorb the price but if he thinks he’s going to get taxed more, he’ll put off the decision to buy at all ... so you’ll get lower sales rates out of it,” he said, adding that overall the change would not significantly affect the firm.

Housing is set to be a key issue in an election due by May 2015, with Britain’s opposition Labour party proposing an annual “mansion tax” on properties worth more than 2 million pounds, whereas stamp duty is a one-off payment on every sale.

“If a mansion tax comes in at a reasonable level, London homebuilding can drop by a third,” Perrins said.

The stamp duty changes meant the top rate rose to 12 percent on properties worth over 1.5 million pounds. The previous highest level was 7 percent on homes over 2 million pounds.

The government said nearly all buyers would see a tax cut, whereas homes over 937,000 pounds would face a steeper levy.

Berkeley however was happy enough with the market to raise its own full-year guidance thanks to strong demand and new developments, saying it expected to meet market expectations.

The developer, which built 3,742 homes last year, is expected to post a full-year underlying pretax profit of 455 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts, up from 380 million last year.

It said its pretax profit had risen to 305 million pounds in the six months through October, including a one-off asset sale of 85 million.

Shares in the housebuilder, which said it would pay an interim dividend of 90 pence per share, unchanged on last year, were up 4.4 percent at 2,617 pence by 1049 GMT.