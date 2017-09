Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday that it would publish the results of its stress test of the British banking system on Dec. 16 at 0700 GMT (0300 EDT), alongside its half-yearly financial stability report.

The BoE had received banks’ initial stress test submissions and was in the process of analyzing the results, it said in a statement.