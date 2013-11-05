FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays' chief UK economist to head Bank of England forecast team
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 5, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Barclays' chief UK economist to head Bank of England forecast team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had appointed Barclays’ (BARC.L) chief UK economist, Simon Hayes, to head its economic forecasting team.

Hayes, who worked at the BoE for eight years before joining Barclays, will be responsible for drafting the central bank’s quarterly economic forecasts and will report to BoE chief economist Spencer Dale.

No official start date has been set for Hayes, but the current incumbent, Robert Woods, is due to complete his secondment at the BoE and return to Britain’s finance ministry in the spring of 2014, the BoE said.

The BoE’s forecasts have come in for regular criticism from British lawmakers and some economists since the start of the financial crisis for not predicting the persistence of inflation and the weakness of growth - though many other forecasts have shown similar errors.

The BoE is due to publish its next set of quarterly forecasts on November 13. There is particular interest in its forecast for unemployment, as the central bank has pledged not to raise interest rates before the jobless rate falls to 7 percent - something it forecasts will take at least three years.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.