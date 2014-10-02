Bank of England deputy governor says still too early to raise rates

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England does not yet need to raise interest rates as unemployment is still high and wage growth well below pre-crisis levels, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said in an interview to be broadcast later on Thursday.

Broadbent reiterated that the central bank intended to raise rates only gradually when the time came, and told broadcaster ITV that he did not expect large numbers of people to face financial difficulty as a result of higher rates.

“I would lean against the view ... that any rise in interest rates would cause calamity for a very large number of households. I think that’s an exaggeration of where we are at the moment,” Broadbent said.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise interest rates from their record-low 0.5 percent early next year. [BOE/INT]

Almost a fifth of British mortgage holders say they would “really struggle” with any increase in interest rates, according to a survey released on earlier on Thursday by the Money Advice Service, a public financial advice body.

Broadbent said there were some signs that the squeeze on Britons’ pay and living standards is coming to an end, citing falling import prices and forward-looking indicators that suggest better pay growth is “in the pipeline”.

“The surveys of businesses are suggesting that in at least in some areas, pay growth is picking up. So I think there are some signs the squeeze is beginning to end,” he said.

Earnings of British workers picked up in the three months to July but still lagged far behind inflation, official data showed last month. But a separate survey last month showed Britons’ household income from work rose at the quickest pace in more than a year.

Broadbent said he was not fully satisfied that lending to businesses had improved enough that healthy firms could access all the credit they need.

“I don’t think we’re quite there yet. We’re in a better position than we were,” he said.