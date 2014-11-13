FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Broadbent sees 'very gentle signs' UK productivity improving: BBC
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
November 13, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BoE's Broadbent sees 'very gentle signs' UK productivity improving: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speaks during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - There are “very gentle” signs that very weak productivity growth in Britain’s economy is improving, which should lead to levels of real pay increasing gradually, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Thursday.

“There have been signs, very gentle signs, that productivity in the economy is doing a little bit better, and that ultimately is the driver of real pay over time,” Broadbent told BBC radio.

Broadbent repeated the Bank’s guidance that interest rises will be more gentle than in the past and to a lower level than before the financial crisis.

He added that the precise timing and profile of rate rises were not something that the BoE commits to in advance.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.