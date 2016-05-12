UK's Cameron says Bank of England right to warn on Brexit risks

British Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech on the European Union at the British Museum in central London, Britain May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is right to warn that a departure from the European Union would prompt lower economic growth and higher unemployment in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

Cameron’s comments on Twitter followed the latest warning from the BoE about economic risks if Britain votes to leave the EU in next month’s referendum. Its quarterly economic forecast showed sterling could fall sharply and unemployment would probably rise.