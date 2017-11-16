'No cash, Carney?' Bank of England Governor unable to find wallet

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney appeared unable to find his wallet on Thursday while attending a central bank event to promote public understanding of economics.

When everyone in the room was asked to take out a purse or wallet, as an example of something that represented the economy, Carney hunted in several pockets before drawing a blank.

“No cash, Carney?” television host and conference moderator Ranvir Singh said jokingly to the central bank governor.

Earlier, the Canadian-born Carney said he first visited the Liverpool area three decades ago, when local rock group the Lightning Seeds - later well-known for an England soccer anthem - became his favorite band. He also supports local soccer team Everton.