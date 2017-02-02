End of central bankers' '15 minutes of fame' draws near: BoE's Carney

LONDON (Reuters) - Central bankers' "15 minutes of fame" are coming to an end as governments around the world focus increasingly on fiscal spending and trade, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

The comment was one of the most pointed from a major central bankers about the difficulties now being faced after years of propping up economies with asset purchases and negligible interest rates.

"In many respects, we're coming to the last seconds of central bankers' 15 minutes of fame, to use the Warhol line, which is a good thing," Carney said.

"It's a more balanced policy mix. Also structural policy is becoming more important, trade policy clearly important here and elsewhere."

U.S. artist Andy Warhol notably once said that in the future everyone would be world-famous for 15 minutes.