FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
End of central bankers' '15 minutes of fame' draws near: BoE's Carney
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

End of central bankers' '15 minutes of fame' draws near: BoE's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Central bankers' "15 minutes of fame" are coming to an end as governments around the world focus increasingly on fiscal spending and trade, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

The comment was one of the most pointed from a major central bankers about the difficulties now being faced after years of propping up economies with asset purchases and negligible interest rates.

"In many respects, we're coming to the last seconds of central bankers' 15 minutes of fame, to use the Warhol line, which is a good thing," Carney said.

"It's a more balanced policy mix. Also structural policy is becoming more important, trade policy clearly important here and elsewhere."

U.S. artist Andy Warhol notably once said that in the future everyone would be world-famous for 15 minutes.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.