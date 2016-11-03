FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BoE's Carney: broad-brush view of UK economy hasn't changed
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 10 months ago

BoE's Carney: broad-brush view of UK economy hasn't changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England's "broad-brush" view of the British economy's progress in the next few years has not changed despite bumping up its growth forecasts for 2017, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

"In August, we did take a judgment, in terms of the implications. Broad-brush, where this economy ends up two and half, three years from now, we think that's right, that's what this (latest) forecast says," Carney said at a news conference.

"We end up basically in the same place ... after a substantial stimulus package from the Bank of England and from stimulus from a fairly sharp depreciation in the currency."

Earlier on Thursday, the BoE upped its economic growth forecast for 2017 to 1.4 from 0.8 percent - a record upwards revision.

Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg, additional reporting by UK Bureau, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.