BoE's Carney says will see if inflation expectations spike persists

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney speaks to parliament's Treasury Committee in this still image taken from video in Westminster, London, September 12, 2013.

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that he would have to see whether a recent spike in British inflation expectations would persist, adding that he did not want to raise interest rates before the economy gains strength.

“We have to see on the specific survey what persistence there is, and fortunately it’s a monthly survey so we’ll look at that,” Carney said after a survey earlier on Thursday showed inflation expectations at a two-year high.

“We are not going to withdraw monetary stimulus until it’s really gained that traction,” he added, stressing that the Bank of England had not committed to a specific timetable for raising interest rates.

“We’re using that 7 percent unemployment threshold ... as the staging post for when we reassess monetary policy and begin to think about raising interest rates,” he said. “If we make it there faster because the economy’s growing more rapidly, because more jobs are being created, we will then make that assessment more rapidly.”