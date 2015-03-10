BoE's Carney: 'extremely foolish' to use stimulus against falling inflation

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England gives the bank's quarterly GDP and inflation forecasts at the Bank of England in London, February 12,. 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Antony Devlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday it would be “extremely foolish” to use extra monetary stimulus in an attempt to reverse sharply falling inflation caused by declining oil prices.

“The thing that would be extremely foolish would be to try to lean against this oil price fall today,” Carney told a panel of lawmakers in Britain’s parliament.

“(That‘s) because the impact of that extra stimulus .... would happen well after the oil price fall had moved through the economy and we would just add unnecessary volatility.”

Carney said British consumer price inflation would likely fall to around zero in the coming months and stay there for much of the rest of the year, having already hit its lowest level on record in January at 0.3 percent.