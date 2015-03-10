FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney: 'extremely foolish' to use stimulus against falling inflation
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 10, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

BoE's Carney: 'extremely foolish' to use stimulus against falling inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England gives the bank's quarterly GDP and inflation forecasts at the Bank of England in London, February 12,. 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Antony Devlin

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday it would be “extremely foolish” to use extra monetary stimulus in an attempt to reverse sharply falling inflation caused by declining oil prices.

“The thing that would be extremely foolish would be to try to lean against this oil price fall today,” Carney told a panel of lawmakers in Britain’s parliament.

“(That‘s) because the impact of that extra stimulus .... would happen well after the oil price fall had moved through the economy and we would just add unnecessary volatility.”

Carney said British consumer price inflation would likely fall to around zero in the coming months and stay there for much of the rest of the year, having already hit its lowest level on record in January at 0.3 percent.

Writing by Andy Bruce, reporting by London Bureau; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.