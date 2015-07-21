FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Carney sees rate decision around turn of year
July 21, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Carney sees rate decision around turn of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at Lincoln Cathedral in Lincoln, England July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will need to decide around the turn of the year whether the time is right to start to raise interest rates from their current record low, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney, speaking at an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank, said Britain’s economy still faced headwinds from economic weakness in the euro zone, the strength of sterling and further government austerity.

Carney’s remarks echoed those he made in a speech in Lincoln last week.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
