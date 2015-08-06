FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney says rate path implied by market would cause inflation overshoot
#Business News
August 6, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

BoE's Carney says rate path implied by market would cause inflation overshoot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney arrives to attend a Treasury Committee hearing at Parliament in London, Britain July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall -

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the path of interest rates hikes implied by the market curve would cause inflation to overshoot the central bank’s 2 percent target by the end of its three-year forecast horizon.

“In the committee’s best collective judgement ... the market curve does not deliver a sustainable return of inflation to target, because there is an overshoot,” Carney said at a news conference after the BoE published its latest economic outlook.

The BoE appeared in no rush to start raising interest rates on Thursday, with minutes showing just one policymaker voted to do so this week while the bank forecasts only a slow pick-up in inflation, which sits at zero.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
