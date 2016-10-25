Carney says politics not a factor in Bank of England term decision

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he would not be swayed by political issues when he decides whether to extend his stay at the British central bank beyond his scheduled departure in 2018.

"I want to find some time to reflect on it," Carney told members of the House of Lords, the upper house of Britain's parliament, when asked about the factors that he was taking into account as he weighed up the decision.

"It is entirely personal, and no one should read anything into that decision in terms of government policy, actual, imagined, potential, past, etc. ... This is a role that requires total attention, devotion, and I intend to give it for as long as I can. But those are the only factors," he said.

Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this month criticized the "bad side-effects" of the BoE's low interest rates and bond-buying program, prompting push-back from Carney who said he would not be told how to do his job by politicians.

Carney said earlier on Tuesday he did not think May was proposing a change in the way monetary policy is set.

Carney is due to leave the BoE in mid-2018 but has an option of staying on for a further three years. He has said he will announce by the end of this year whether he will extend his governorship.