10 months ago
UK PM May to hold long standing meeting with BoE's Carney on Monday: BBC
#Business News
October 31, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 10 months ago

UK PM May to hold long standing meeting with BoE's Carney on Monday: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a long standing meeting with Bank of England Governor Mark Carney at her 10 Downing Street office on Monday, the BBC reported amid mounting speculation over his future.

Carney, who has come under fire from supporters of Brexit for his stance in the EU referendum campaign, has said he will announce by the end of the year whether he will take up an option to stay at the BoE until 2021 rather than stick to his current departure date in mid-2018.

Earlier May's spokeswoman said the prime minister believed Carney was the best man for the job and would support him staying on in his role.

"Mark Carney to see Theresa May in Number 10 early this afternoon, sources say it's a long standing meeting," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

