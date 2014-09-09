FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carney says Bank of England 'absolutely indifferent' to politics
September 9, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Carney says Bank of England 'absolutely indifferent' to politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that officials setting monetary policy are “absolutely indifferent” to political events, eight months ahead of the Britain’s next national election.

“We’re absolutely indifferent to the political cycle, to who’s in government, who might be in government, who was in government,” Carney said, answering questions at a trades union conference.

“We manage monetary policy to achieve (an inflation) target and if we need to raise interest rates - or lower them for that matter - before a vote, election, referendum or anything, we will do what is necessary to achieve that target.”

Carney had flagged that interest rates could rise in spring next year in his speech earlier on Tuesday.

The next national election is due on May 7, 2015.

Carney also said currency union between an independent Scotland and the remainder of the United Kingdom would be incompatible with sovereignty.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

