7 months ago
Risky to relocate London-based markets after Brexit: BoE's Carney
#Big Story 10
February 2, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 7 months ago

Risky to relocate London-based markets after Brexit: BoE's Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Attempts to relocate London-based financial markets as Britain leaves the European Union could pose big risks to the financial stability of the continent, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

Carney used derivatives as an example of a highly complex market dominated by London that requires constant supervision, which would be difficult to relocate.

"There is huge operational risk involved in that, there's huge financial risk involved in that. It's not something you do overnight," he said at a news conference after the BoE left interest rates on hold.

Carney it could take around four years for just one institution dealing in derivatives to move successfully.

Reporting by UK bureau; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Richard Lough

