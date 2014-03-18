UK Treasury to name Anthony Habgood chairman of Bank of England's board: Sky

The logo is seen at the Bank of England in the City of London January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(Reuters) - Britain’s Treasury plans to name Anthony Habgood chairman of the Bank of England’s board, its governing body, on Tuesday, Sky News reported on its website.

The broadcaster, without citing sources, said the Treasury would appoint Habgood to the position on Tuesday morning and replace David Lees, who has chaired the bank's board since 2009. (link.reuters.com/fet67v)

Habgood, the outgoing chairman of Costa Coffee owner Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) and a former chief executive of business supplies distributor Bunzl (BNZL.L), is not a career banker. However, he was on the board of National Westminster Bank prior to its takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) in 2000.

The Bank of England and the Treasury could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.

A source had told Reuters on Monday that Britain’s finance ministry would name a new BoE deputy governor for monetary policy to replace Charlie Bean on Tuesday.

The bank’s Governor Mark Carney is also set announce wide-ranging changes to its organization on Tuesday evening, including details of a separate new post of deputy governor responsible for markets and banking.