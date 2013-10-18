FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Dale says 2014 rate rise very unlikely
October 18, 2013

Bank of England's Dale says 2014 rate rise very unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as it wants to see a period of sustained growth first, its chief economist Spencer Dale said on Friday.

“I think it’s very unlikely that we will raise Bank rate in 2014. We need to see sustained period of strong growth,” Dale said on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Dale also said the ‘knock-out’ clauses that could cancel out the BoE’s forward guidance were unlikely to be activated “just yet” as wage inflation and housing transactions remain low.

Earlier this week Dale said in a newspaper interview that rates could conceivably rise in 2014 if growth was stronger and productivity weaker than the central bank expected.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans

