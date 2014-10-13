FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England awards De La Rue contract to print money
#Business News
October 13, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England awards De La Rue contract to print money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Monday that it had awarded printing company De La Rue (DLAR.L) a 10-year contract to print banknotes, including Britain’s first plastic notes to go into widespread circulation.

De La Rue has printed notes for the BoE since 2003, and printing under the new contract will start in April 2015 at the BoE’s facilities in southeast England.

The BoE had previously named De La Rue the preferred bidder for the contract.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg

