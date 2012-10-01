FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE says "unrealistic" to see FLS benefit already
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

BoE says "unrealistic" to see FLS benefit already

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it would be “unrealistic” to expect to see the benefit of its Funding for Lending Scheme in August credit data it published earlier on Monday.

The FLS - which offers banks cheap finance if they increase lending to households and businesses - opened at the start of August, but mortgage lending data for the month showed an unexpected fall in net lending of nearly 300 million pounds.

“Early indications suggest the FLS is having an impact, but it is unrealistic to expect to see that in lending figures for August,” the BoE said.

Last week, banks surveyed in the BoE’s quarterly credit conditions survey said that they expected to make mortgages more widely available over the next three months, in part because of the FLS.

Reporting by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.