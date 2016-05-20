FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Forbes: softer UK data might not be all Brexit-related
May 20, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Bank of England's Forbes: softer UK data might not be all Brexit-related - Belfast Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said the central bank had no concrete evidence that softer British economic data was all down to uncertainty around June’s Brexit referendum, in an interview published on Friday.

Forbes told the Belfast Telegraph during a visit to Northern Ireland that she believed the uncertainty was weighing on businesses and their investment plans, and that the doubt could be lifted quite quickly after a “remain” vote.

But she added: “We don’t have concrete evidence that some of the softening we are seeing now is all referendum-related and uncertainty related, and there is a chance other things are going on.”

Forbes also said it would be “very hard to predict” how a vote to leave the European Union would affect sterling and the chances of the BoE hitting its 2 percent inflation target in two years’ time, as changes to trade deals would have an effect.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
