Bank of England's Forbes: we still have time before raising rates
#Business News
June 17, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of England's Forbes: we still have time before raising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A bus passes the Bank of England in London, Britain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said the central bank still had some time before it needed to raise interest rates because it expected unemployment to slow its fall.

“We still do have some time” before interest rates need to rise, Forbes said on Wednesday in response to a question after a speech in London.

Forbes also said growth in productivity would be key to how wage growth impacts inflation. Data earlier on Wednesday showed British earnings rose at their fastest rate in nearly four years.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
