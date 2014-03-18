FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE won't be 'trigger-happy' about curbing housing market risks: Carney
#Bank of England
March 18, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

BoE won't be 'trigger-happy' about curbing housing market risks: Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the central bank will not rush into using its tools to deal with risks related to a strengthening housing market.

“We shouldn’t be trigger happy. We have the tools, we’re well armed to address those risks,” said Carney. “We’re not going to use (those tools) just to prove that we can - we’re going to use them in a proportionate, graduated way.”

Concern about the strength of the housing market prompted the BoE to stop encouraging banks to lend to home buyers under the Funding for Lending Scheme earlier this year.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

