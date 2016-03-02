FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Housing market risks rising, but smaller than in 2014: BoE's Cunliffe
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 2, 2016 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Housing market risks rising, but smaller than in 2014: BoE's Cunliffe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Painted property fronts are seen in a residential street in London, Britain, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The risks in the housing market are rising but remain smaller than in 2014, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

He also said the growth of the rapidly growing so-called “buy-to-let” rental property sector potentially poses a financial stability risk.

The Bank of England has asked the government for the power to intervene in the sector, which is likely to be approved. A public consultation on the matter will continue until March 11.

“The risks are a bit less now than they were in 2014 but you can see the market starting to move back again,” Cunliffe told a parliamentary committee.

“The market is now coming back again so maybe some of those risks are becoming a little bit more prominent.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.