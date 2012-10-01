Bank of England to hold fire as economy shows signs of life

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is expected to hold off on an extension of its government bond buying program for at least another month on Thursday and officials’ comments, if not economic data, have cast the first doubts on them doing so in November.

Signs are mounting that Britain exited recession in the third quarter, as production bounced back from the hit caused by an extra public holiday in June and ticket sales for the London Olympics are expected to have boosted growth.

Central bankers have also voiced confidence that their new Funding for Lending Scheme, aimed at getting credit flowing through the economy, will help support the recovery.

None of that has undermined most analysts’ faith that the bank will increase the size of its quantitative easing program before the end of the year, but it has reduced the chances of a swift move.

“With the economy showing some signs of stirring and with July’s 50 billion pound extension to the quantitative easing program due to last through to early November, there seems little compelling need for the Monetary Policy Committee to pull the stimulus trigger again as soon as Thursday,” said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

A Reuters survey showed last week that all but one of the 59 economists polled forecast an unchanged total of 375 billion pounds and an unchanged benchmark interest rate at the record-low of 0.5 percent after the two-day meeting.

But most expected an increase of the bond buys with newly created money once the current 50 billion pound round is completed in November, as risks from the euro zone debt crisis still loom large and government austerity weighs.

The Bank of England’s decision will be published at 1100 GMT. The minutes of the meeting are due on October 17.

NO VICTORY YET

While a change in policy looks unlikely, the discussion among the nine policymakers may be lively.

Minutes of the latest meeting revealed that one rate-setter -- BoE watchers suspect David Miles -- saw a “good case” for a higher dose already in September.

BoE chief economist Spencer Dale and external MPC member Ben Broadbent, meanwhile, have indicated some reluctance to vote for more quantitative easing, voicing concerns about the inflation outlook and pinning their hopes on the new lending scheme.

And BoE deputy governor Paul Tucker said in a magazine interview that QE seemed to have lost some of its bite.

Investec economist Philip Shaw therefore cautioned against seeing more easing as a done deal.

However, the euro zone debt crisis is still weighing on the fragile British economy despite the European Central Bank’s decision to buy Spanish and Italian debt to ease tensions.

And a steepening of a slump in September in Britain’s manufacturing sector - which is dwarfed by services as a proportion of the economy - highlighted the danger of a relapse, giving policymakers more reason to eventually add stimulus.

“UK growth will hardly be strong enough to declare ‘victory’, and a return to self-sustaining recovery,” said BNP Paribas economist David Tinsley.

“Moreover, growth is, in part, benefiting from monetary activism and it does not make sense for the committee to pull the rug from under it now,” he added.